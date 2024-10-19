Factorio: Space Age lets you expand your industries further than ever before

The expansion for the world's most addictive industrial builder is just a few days away, and when Factorio: Space Age arrives on October 21st, it's time to venture into the great unknown. New planets await, filled with exotic resources and (of course) life forms that will do everything they can to stop your exploitation.

Space Age will reportedly cost 30 Euro and, based on the information we've received, is packed with new content that completely transforms the game's endgame. On its Steam page, you can read the following:

"Factorio: Space Age continues the player's journey after launching rockets into space. Discover new worlds with unique challenges, exploit their novel resources for advanced technological gains, and manage your fleet of interplanetary space platforms."

You can check out the game's launch trailer below.

Are you excited for Factorio: Space Age?