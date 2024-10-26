Factorio: Space Age has sold over 400,000 copies

HQ

As we previously reported, Factorio and its brand-new expansion, Space Age, have been selling exceptionally well on Steam since their launch a few days ago. Both the base game and the expansion have topped the sales charts, and now the developers have announced that Space Age has sold over 400,000 copies.

The reaction to the Space Age launch has rocketed past our wildest expectations. We had almost 100,000 concurrent players, and as of writing this post, we have passed 400,000 copies sold!

Needless to say, from all of us here, thank you. Factorio would not be possible without the support of our fans and players. We are working hard to address all the feedback and issues you've reported to us on the forums, Reddit, and Discord.

Those are some impressive numbers for an expansion to a small indie game, and of course, we can't say anything other than a huge congratulations. It's incredibly well-deserved, and we hope to return soon with a review of Space Age.

Have you picked up the Space Age expansion, and what are your thoughts on the game?