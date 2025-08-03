English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

Facial recognition could soon be mandatory in GTA Online

According to leaks, the studio is preparing to roll out facial recognition age verification, potentially locking out underage users for good.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sick of sniveling little kids ruining your online experience? Rockstar has the solution—or at least they might, if you play GTA Online. The studio is reportedly preparing to implement facial recognition as a form of age verification.

According to well-known insider Tez2, Rockstar Games has begun testing internal code that includes prompts like "Verify your age to access GTA Online." Most likely, this is a direct response to new UK laws requiring facial recognition to access adult content online.

Younger players may soon face heavy restrictions—or in the worst-case scenario, be blocked from GTA Online entirely. The technology, which critics have slammed as borderline censorship, is expected to roll out regionally at first. But according to some experts, global implementation could come as early as next year.

Honestly? Maybe it's about time the industry drew a hard line. If this helps keep age-restricted content where it belongs, it could be a win for both developers and mature players alike.

What do you think—too far or finally fair?

Related texts

0
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

2
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content