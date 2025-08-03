Facial recognition could soon be mandatory in GTA Online

HQ

Sick of sniveling little kids ruining your online experience? Rockstar has the solution—or at least they might, if you play GTA Online. The studio is reportedly preparing to implement facial recognition as a form of age verification.

According to well-known insider Tez2, Rockstar Games has begun testing internal code that includes prompts like "Verify your age to access GTA Online." Most likely, this is a direct response to new UK laws requiring facial recognition to access adult content online.

Younger players may soon face heavy restrictions—or in the worst-case scenario, be blocked from GTA Online entirely. The technology, which critics have slammed as borderline censorship, is expected to roll out regionally at first. But according to some experts, global implementation could come as early as next year.

Honestly? Maybe it's about time the industry drew a hard line. If this helps keep age-restricted content where it belongs, it could be a win for both developers and mature players alike.

What do you think—too far or finally fair?