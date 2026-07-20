Faces of Death popped up in my feed this spring and felt like right up my street. Horror, serial killers, snuff and vibes reminiscent of Se7en and other great films. Let's get one thing straight: Faces of Death isn't a remake of the 1978 pseudo-dumentary, which was banned in loads of countries back in the day. It's, how shall we put it, a spiritual sequel or something along those lines. We'll get into how that all fits together a bit further down. I knew absolutely nothing about the original before watching this one, which was quite interesting because if you go in blind, you get a bit of backstory thrown in for free. Apparently, the film has also faced some criticism due to its relatively graphic film posters. Just one of those things!

So, let's dive into the plot:

Margot Romero, a content moderator who sifts through film clips uploaded to a major website, is trying to track down a sadistic filmmaker who recreates legendary snuff films. At the same time, she's doing everything she can to silence the internet's obsession with her own traumatic past - a viral tragedy she's constantly reminded of.

Faces of Death is directed by Daniel Goldhaber, who has previously directed films such as How to Blow Up a Pipeline and the erotic cyber-thriller (if IMDb's genre classification is to be believed). This is the first of his films that I've seen. Faces of Death has certainly piqued my interest in following his journey as a director.

The cast includes Barbie Ferreira from Nope and Bob Trevino Likes It (do watch it if you haven't already - it's a really lovely film!). She's really, really good in the lead role. Dacre Montgomery plays Arthur Spevak, a truly repulsive character whom you definitely wouldn't want living in your neighbourhood. We recognise him as Billy Hargrove from Stranger Things, and Dacre also does a really good job.

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Back to the story. The film clips that Margot starts receiving in her job as a moderator turn out to be reconstructions of scenes from the scandal-ridden 1978 documentary Faces of Death. It contains a combination of real footage - such as autopsies and the aftermath of war - and faked clips with practical effects that make them look realistic. Margot begins to suspect that the new clips aren't faked. She downloads the files, analyses the data and starts posting on Reddit with questions for the public. The clues lead her to Arthur Spevak. I won't reveal any more than that about either the plot or the antagonist.

Faces of Death is a film that grabs me straight away. It's thrilling, interesting and offers something that stands out in a rather watered-down genre. It's packed with tension and is, at times, really brutal. So there's plenty to like. There are a few plot holes and weaker moments, but I'm willing to overlook them because the film is, from start to finish, really, really entertaining.

The average rating on IMDb isn't particularly high, but don't let that put you off. As mentioned earlier, this year has offered a great deal of exciting horror, and there's more on the way. Personally, Faces of Death stands out as one of the most pleasant surprises. I hadn't heard of it beforehand and my expectations were extremely low. But the fact is, I watched it with a little smile on my lips almost right through to the end. That's high praise indeed.

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At the moment, it's a bit unclear when Faces of Death will be released in Sweden, but I'd guess it'll go straight to streaming. When it does, give it a go. Don't be afraid to criticise my taste in films and my rating of this one in particular if you disagree, but this is entertaining rubbish!