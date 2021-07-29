Facebook pulls the Oculus Quest 2 from sale due to skin irritation concerns

Facebook has been pushed to halt sales of the Oculus Quest 2 after it emerged that the headset had led to skin irritation for some of its users. From now until August 24 the headset won't be available for purchase until it meets the standards of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). To help address the issue, the company has recalled the product and will provide new silicone cover fits for free with each unit.

An official statement released by Facebook (which can be viewed here) reads: "The new silicone cover fits over the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface and starting on August 24, all Quest 2 headsets will come with a silicone cover included in every box."

This action follows after an investigation Facebook launched in April to try and address the issue. In an earlier blog, the company said: "After conducting a comprehensive investigation into this issue, we did not find any contamination or unexpected substances in our manufacturing process. We identified a few trace substances that are normally present in the manufacturing process which could contribute to skin discomfort, and while these were already at levels below the industry standard, out of an abundance of caution we changed our process to reduce them even further."

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.