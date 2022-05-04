Facebook is shutting down its Podcast services

HQ

Despite only originally getting into the podcast business a year ago, Meta, Facebook's parent company, has revealed that it will be shutting down the its podcasts, Soundbites (short form audio clips), and audio hub on Facebook.

Revealed to Bloomberg, the service will only be around for the next month, as on June 3 podcasts will be removed from Facebook, with users no longer able to upload shows starting from this week. The actual audio hub and Soundbites will be also closing down within the "coming weeks," but there has yet to be an official date slapped on this just yet.

The interesting part about this move is that Facebook only launched a lot of these features last year, and as for why they are being axed so soon, a Meta spokesperson simply stated that it is so that the company can "focus on the most meaningful experiences".

