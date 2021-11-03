Facebook is axing its face recognition system

HQ

Facebook has revealed that it will be giving its face recognition system the axe, removing the ability to tag users in photos automatically. Announced as part of the company's effort to limit face recognition technology in its gadgets and products, the system was initially brought to the social media in 2019, where it was met with concerns and criticism and ultimately led to the feature being opt-in.

According to the press release, this will see Facebook have to delete facial recognition data for around 1 billion of its users, as it is expected that the system is used by approximately a third of Facebook users.

This will not see Facebook completely stop using facial recognition systems, as the company does still intend to use the system to help combat fraud, but this move will see the feature less prevalent on social media.