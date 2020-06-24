Facebook Gaming won't replace Mixer on the Xbox dashboard

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft delivered a major surprise earlier this week when it, out of the blue, announced the cancellation of its streaming platform Mixer and future collaborative efforts with Facebook Gaming. Exactly to what extent this collaboration would be, wasn't clear though and a lot of Mixer users had questions. Now, Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has cleared some things up.

The former got the question on Twitter if it will be possible to use different streaming solutions with the Xbox consoles, to which he replied:

"Yes, we absolutely want to give gamers choice of where to stream from Xbox."

Major Nelson showed on the official Xbox Reddit and had a similar message, and clarified that Mixer won't be replaced by Facebook Gaming:

"If you are asking if the current Mixer integration in the dashboard is just going to become Facebook gaming. The answer is no."

Some Reddit users were also worried that Microsoft would share Mixer data to Facebook, but Major Nelson had a calming answer to that as well:

"We are committed to respecting your privacy and personal information. Unless a Mixer streamer takes action to ask Microsoft to share data with a platform, no Mixer streamer personal information will be shared."

