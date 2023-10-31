Facebook and Instagram to be monetised

HQ

As of November, both Facebook and Instagram will cost money. This was confirmed during the day in a press release where Meta explained that they are now introducing a payment model in the EU and Switzerland. You will still be able to use the services without opening your wallet, but you will also have to consent to Meta tracking, collecting data and showing you relevant adverts.

Should you oppose this, well then it will cost €9.99 per month for the web version, or €12.99 per month if you use iOS or Android. In short, if you want an ad-free experience on both desktop and mobile, you will have to cough up arouond €22.99 per month. If you also have more than one account, each extra will cost you €8/month per month. In short, it's not a cheap story, and on the company's website we can read the following regarding why Meta is now taking this step.

"To comply with evolving European regulations, we are introducing a new subscription option in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. In November, we will be offering people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads, or subscribe to stop seeing ads. While people are subscribed, their information will not be used for ads."

Are you willing to pay these amounts to avoid seeing adverts on Facebook and Instagram?