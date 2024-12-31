Facebook and Instagram are flooded with AI accounts from Meta

HQ

If you weren't already worried about that guy with the weird profile picture who just sent you a friend request being AI, Meta itself has implanted more than 100,000 accounts made by AI into Facebook and Instagram (via Financial Times).

Now, while the images, bios, and more used are made to emulate real people with real accounts, there is a declaration at the top of the page, near the profile picture that the account is AI and managed by Meta.

Most of the accounts are also being kept private at the minute, but a couple have been made public, and seem to offer advice to those messaging them. Brian is a grandpa who loves textiles and learning, and can be messaged to talk about anything (if you're in the US). Carter, a relationship coach, can give you dating advice.

With new tools, users will soon be able to create AI profiles as well, but if you do make one, you'll be flagged as having an AI profile, as that falls under Meta's rules.

