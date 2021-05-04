Facebook acquires Downpour Interactive

You're watching Advertisements

The developer of the virtual reality title Onward, Downpour Interactive has been acquired by Facebook, and will join the Oculus Studios team. The acquisition will see Downpour supported to create future titles, but also continue to further expand Onward, not just for Oculus platforms, but for other VR platforms as well.

"Today, I'm honored to share that Downpour Interactive is joining Facebook," reads the statement from Mike Verdu, VP, AR/VR Content at Facebook. It continued further stating, "As part of the Oculus Studios team, Downpour Interactive will expand upon its ethos of creating stand-out games that evoke the human spirit and give players a "downpour" of emotion. We're so happy to welcome them to the family."

Downpour's Dante Buckley has also released a statement about the acquisition on the developer's website. "Today is a very exciting day for Onward and the Downpour team, we are joining Oculus Studios at Facebook!" said Buckley, before further saying; "With us joining Oculus Studios at Facebook, we can now realize Onward's full vision with tremendous support and resources. This means a better game for all our players on all platforms. There are no changes in hierarchy or in vision, everyone at Downpour is still working hard to deliver you the best game possible."

As part of the acquisition, Facebook has stated that the full Downpour team will be joining Oculus Studios, and that it is "committed to maintaining" the "passionately engaged communities" of Downpour Interactive.

As for the future, the post from Facebook did briefly mention what the future holds for VR at Oculus, saying, "We're exploring many ways to accelerate VR, including investments in third-party content, AAA IP, hardware, and more, and we have awesome and innovative plans for the next few years of gaming." This does seem to suggest that future acquisitions could be on the line, as Facebook further builds out its Oculus Studios portfolio.