Face your fears in Reanimal: We spotlight five reasons why you should play Tarsier Studios' horror title

It's time to face your fears and conquer the darkness. The creators of Little Nightmares, Tarsier Studios, is back with a brand new unsettling and atmospheric adventure known as Reanimal.

Available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, this creepy horror game revolves around a brother and sister duo, who return to a hellish island in a bid to locate and save their trapped friends from the frightening monsters that call the isolated land home.

While Reanimal has already arrived to critical acclaim, including at Gamereactor, where we regarded the horror title as the "ultimate expression" of Tarsier Studios' formula and a "contender" for the best horror game of 2026 already, you might still be wondering if this game is the right one for you?

If that sounds like you, fear not, we have you covered. We've created a handy video that dives into five reasons why you should play Reanimal, be this the tantalising terror, the cooperative-play opportunities, or even the ease-of-access the Friend's Pass brings to the table. Check out the full video below and don't forget that Reanimal is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.