Face hordes of underwater enemies in FPS Abyssus

As part of the PC Gaming Show that is still ongoing, developer DoubleMoose (which is made up of former Coffee Stain developers) has just lifted the curtain on Abyssus. This is a first-person shooter that takes players deep into the ocean to face off with hordes of underwater enemies that inhabit an ancient and sunken city.

The idea of Abyssus is to survive and discover secrets all in an effort of developing a method of escaping, although this is much easier said than done as bosses and additional challenges will make the player's life that little bit harder.

Specifically, we're told: "After a powerful electromagnetic source is found on the seafloor, Brinehunters are sent to scour the ocean floor in a submarine to find the source until they arrive at an ancient, sunken city. Explore the ruins of this forgotten civilization to discover its secrets while fighting through corrupted hordes of enemies with weapons made of ancient tech that deliver responsive feedback, making each shot feel precise and impactful."

While Abyssus has only just been revealed, you can see some images of the game below ahead of its launch on PC in 2025. For those eager to jump in a little earlier, Abyssus will also be hosting various alpha weekends starting from December 6, where fans can hop in and then share some feedback on the experience. The dates for the alphas can be seen below too.