Face endless hordes for the Emperor in Warhammer Survivors

In 2022 developer Poncle launched a small personal project (when he was still a one-man studio and not a 25-person team like today) called Vampire Survivors that, overnight, unveiled a new genre to the world. Since then, the game's popularity has remained one of the biggest hits of recent years, and it has had numerous imitations and also dozens of games inspired by it, such as the recent Deep Rock Galactic Survivor. However, until now we haven't seen a studio using the same game engine and working with an official third-party licence, but that's what Auroch Digital has done with Warhammer Survivors.

Indeed, the studio that gave us Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is now working on Warhammer Survivors, the Space Marine-style answer (although there are also Age of Sigmar characters) to the genre of surviving waves, all the while collecting loot and experience and upgrading our character to do more damage and kill more enemies at once.

Warhammer Survivors will also feature some of humanity's most important heroes in both the Fantasy and 40K universes, such as Neave Blacktalon in Age of Sigmar, and Malum Caedo in Warhammer 40,000. For now we don't have a release date for Warhammer Survivors, but we do know it will be in 2026, and we have a first trailer that you can see below.