Fable

Fable's narrative lead is leaving Playground Games

We're promised that the game will be left in the hands of a "heroically talented team".

HQ

A crucial member of the Fable development team has announced their intent to leave Playground Games. As noted in a tweet, narrative lead Anna Megill is departing the British developer next month in the hunt for "new challenges".

The departure tweet states, "Friends, I have news. In August, I'm stepping away from my role as Narrative Lead on Fable. I've had several wonderful years scribbling away in my fairytale cottage, but the time feels right for new challenges.

"Working on Fable was a dream come true for me, and it's wrenching to leave it behind. But Playground has assembled a Heroically talented team, so I know it's in good hands. I'm excited for what's coming next".

Megill has briefly talked about what she will be doing next, announcing that after a break, "I'll be ready for a new project in October."

For more Fable news, be sure to see what Fable creator Peter Molyneux had to say about the upcoming game.

