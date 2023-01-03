Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Fashion Police Squad
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Fable

      Fable's Development has not Been Rebooted

      A journalist has stepped in to debunk the rumour.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      After a rumour began to float around the internet that development on Playground Games' upcoming Fable title had been rebooted, with the team now working on Unreal Engine, it seemed that we may never hear more about the first-party Xbox title.

      However, now those rumours have been debunked, with head of GamesIndustry.biz Christopher Ding tweeting that development has not restarted. Even though this may cause a sigh of relief from those awaiting the RPG, it doesn't mean development is going incredibly well.

      There are reasons why people would believe a rumour stating development has been rebooted and the team aren't happy with Fable. Mostly, it boils down to the fact that we have heard practically nothing since the game was revealed. Hopefully, this year can change that and bring an end to the discussions around Fable's development hell.

      Fable

      Related texts



      Loading next content