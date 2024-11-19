Fable's combat has a lot of DNA from The Witcher 3, and we could see it in the coming weeks

HQ

We've been talking about Playgroung Games' next Fable for many years. Bit by bit, and going through a lot of changes in the development team and narrative tone, the game is getting closer to its official release window in 2025, and it looks like we could be getting another sneak peek at it very soon, this time with more gameplay.

This can be gleaned from Jez Corden's appearance on The Xbox Two podcast, where he claims to have seen an alpha version of the game in progress. In the words of the well-known Windows Central journalist, the game looks "absolutely fantastic" even in this early version, and that he senses a lot of DNA from CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt in its combat style. He also confirms that we will be able to choose between a male or female protagonist in the adventure.

Finally, he claims to have received the same gameplay clip from several sources, which could mean that an official presentation with that footage is in the works soon. The Game Awards seems the most reasonable option.

Are you looking forward to the next Fable?