news
Fable

Fable writer says they 'cannot wait' to show fans what they've been working on

There is hope that we could get a proper reveal sometime this year.

HQ

Despite being revealed in 2020, there hasn't been much news about the next Fable game, and we're still waiting for Playground Games to show us more than a brief teaser trailer.

Now, the lead writer for Fable, Anna Megill, has tweeted in celebration of her two-year anniversary at Playground, and said that she "cannot wait to show you all the wonderful stuff we've created."

Does this mean we should expect a Fable reveal anytime soon? Probably not, as it seems more that Megill seems to just be reminding us that work is being done on the game, but it's encouraging that we're getting messages like this.

There have been some expectations of a reveal at some point in this year, and previous news on Fable pointed to it being in a playable state, so it seems there's a lot more hope for the game than there has been in previous years.

Are you excited for Fable?

Fable

