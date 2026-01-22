Fable will launch in Autumn 2026

HQ

We were hoping for a more solid date, but at least we have a window now, and a lot more gameplay to look through too. Xbox knew we were all excited for Fable, and kept its showcase until last at tonight's Developer Direct.

At the very end of that show, Playground Games finally revealed the launch window for Fable, which has been narrowed down from 2026 to ... Autumn 2026. That hopefully puts it in the region of September to November, but really we're unlikely to know more until later in the year. What we saw of the game was quite substantial, with combat, interactions with NPCs, and some good ol' chicken kicking.

With Forza Horizon 6 and Fable launching this year, it's a busy 2026 for Playground Games. Here's hoping we can get both of these games to hit their launch date.