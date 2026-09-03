Fable will be more flexible than before, with five difficulty levels

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Of course, many people are looking forward to Fable, which is set to be released in early 2027 after a recent delay. The other day, we reported that the game's length is fully in line with previous titles in the series, clocking in at 15-20 hours for the main campaign alone, with significantly more content available for players who want to complete everything.

One way to influence playtime is, of course, difficulty settings, and we now know more about the options available in Fable. A video highlighted on the official Fable thread on Reddit (via Pure Xbox) reveals that there will be five difficulty levels to choose from. These are Story, Hero, Legend, and Master, plus a Custom option for those who want to set their own level of challenge. The Custom option includes features such as letting your hero block automatically, determining how much damage you can take, and how much damage you can dish out.

It sounds like it's going to be an epic adventure that's perfect no matter what kind of gamer you are. Fable launches on February 23 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.