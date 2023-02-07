Fable seems to be in a playable state

HQ

Following job listings and LinkedIn profiles have proven to be a great way of finding out new things and development progress for upcoming video games. Like a new discovery from Idle Sloth who have noticed that Fable actually seems to be in a playable state, with playthroughs being made.

This is revealed in the Playground Games producer Vijay Gill's linkedIn profile, where he writes that one of his current tasks is "Preparing and facilitating regular game playthroughs and build reviews with key stakeholders". While this is not necessarily a sign that the game is about to be revealed more properly any time soon, it's still good to know that things are moving forward, and that it clearly has entered full production a long time ago.