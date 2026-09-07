Fable refused to generate random NPCs to avoid strange results

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In sprawling RPGs, it sometimes makes sense to make some content procedurally generated. Starfield couldn't have hand-crafted the thousand-plus planets it boasted of, and we expected similar with Fable's hundreds of NPCs. However, Playground Games' Ralph Futton, who serves as Fable's director, revealed that there aren't any randomised NPCs in the game because they made little sense from a gameplay perspective.

"We individually picked everything about every NPC to make it into an NPC that you could read, that made sense top to bottom. We originally had a tool that would randomize it, and just 'roll' an NPC, and that would have been a massive labour-saving device. That would have saved us so much time, but what we found was, they just didn't make as much sense," Futton told GamesRadar+.

The hand-crafted element of each NPC means you know who you're talking to right off the bat. You won't find out that person with the awful hairdo is a hairdresser, for example, nor will a butcher tell you he's actually a vegan. This allows you to better interact with the world, and build businesses in the lifesim aspect of the game.

"You can certainly transform the economic future of people. By using the levers at your disposal as a landlord, as a business owner, you can change the lives of people," Futton said.

Fable launches for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on the 23rd of February, 2027.