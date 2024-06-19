Fable looks stunning in five new screenshots

HQ

During the Xbox Games Showcase just over a week ago, we finally got a better look at Fable gameplay and also some more concrete information about the adventure that will once again let us experience the fantasy world of Albion.

Something the latest trailer made very obvious was that the beloved and typically British humour from the game series is preserved, and it is also clear that Playground Games (Forza Horizon series) will really deliver something extra from a graphical point of view.

Now the Xbox Store has been updated with new screenshots from the game (thanks Klobrille), which you can check out below. Fable will be released in 2025 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it will of course be included with Game Pass.