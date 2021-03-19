LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fable

Fable is using a custom game engine

This is according to a job listing for a Graduate Rendering Engineer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Forza games have been running on a proprietary game engine called Forzatech, and the use of a custom engine is obviously something that the British studio Playground Games is going to do with Fable as well. This was revealed through a job listing for a Graduate Rendering Engineer.

In the description, it clearly says: "This is a great opportunity to join an established and highly experienced AAA team, working with a custom engine." Playground Games is probably the best team Microsoft has when it comes to graphics (although the newly acquired id Software is going to give them a run for their money), and it will be very interesting to se what they have prepared for the comeback of Fable.

Fable is launching for PC and Xbox on a yet to be revealed date, although it most likely won't be 2021 and maybe not 2022 either.

Fable

Thanks, Klobrille

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy