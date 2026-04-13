Fable is still expected to release in autumn 2026

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It's been known for a long time that Fable was set to be released this year, but it's now April and information about the game has been relatively scarce so far for a title about to be released in roughly six months. We'll likely get to see it during this summer's Xbox Games Showcase, but the main focus there seems to be on Gears of War: E-Day, which will have its own dedicated event right after.

Earlier today, we reported that journalist and insider Jeff Grubb said Fable appears to have been delayed internally, and is now scheduled for release as early as December, or in the worst-case scenario, not until 2027. A major reason for this is that an autumn release is significantly complicated by Grand Theft Auto VI.

We don't know if the developer, Playground Games, has read the widely circulated rumours themselves, but just over an hour ago, the official X account commented, seemingly for no reason, on another user who had retweeted one of their posts, writing: "Excited to welcome you back to Albion in Autumn 2026! 🏰🐔"

It's unclear whether this is a response to the rumours, but the official word, at least for now, is that Fable is slated for release this autumn.