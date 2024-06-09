Fable is officially coming in 2025

HQ

As expected and as we hoped, we got another look at Fable at the Xbox Games Showcase. However, for those looking for an actual representation of the gameplay, unfortunately we only got some snippets in what was a largely CGI trailer.

That trailer centred around Humphrey, Albion's former greatest hero. We also get to see the protagonist from the first trailer. With it just being a mostly CGI, we can't really dive into what the game will be like.

Hopefully, that can change soon, as the game is set to release next year, at some point. It'll be available Day One on Game Pass, too.