Fable is back and Playground Games holds the reins

The long-rumoured Playground Games-developed Fable game turned out to be genuine and it's being made a reality by the Forza Horizon-developer. The announcement was made during today's Xbox Games Showcase - in fact, it saw the show out as the last surprise announcement of the showcase and despite the trailer not telling us much, it's lovely to know that the game is actually coming.

Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you'd like to see from Fable, which is heading to Xbox Series X and PC at some still to be determined time.