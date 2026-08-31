Fable has "around 15-20 hours of mainline quest gameplay"

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Fable is one of many games that have been delayed in recent months, and instead of a fall release, it's now set for February 23. We suspect that a certain Grand Theft Auto VI might have something to do with it, but on the other hand, there's so much coming out this fall anyway that it might actually be a good thing to spread it out a bit so we don't miss out on a bunch of great games.

During Gamescom, Polygon took the opportunity to talk with Playground Games about Fable specifically to learn a bit more about the adventure ahead, and the conversation drifted to, among other things, the game's length. It turns out it's pretty much in line with what the series has always offered, with a main campaign lasting just under 20 hours, though that can double (and then some) for those who want to do everything. Here's what associate game director Will Kennedy had to say:

"We have around 15-20 hours of mainline quest gameplay, we have around 15-20 of side and open-world exploration content gameplay. And then, of course, the life systems are limitless, so you can play them for as long as you want."

The previous Fable games had a campaign length of just under 15 hours. What are your thoughts on this, is it about right, or should it be longer or even shorter?