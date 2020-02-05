Fable Fortune is shutting down next month after two years

Fable Fortune, the spin-off freemium collectable card game set in Lionhead's fantasy universe, will be coming to an end next month on Xbox One and PC.

The announcement came from developers Mediatonic and Flaming Fowl Studios in a blog post stating that the servers would be pulled on March 4, just over three years since it was first announced.

"After over two years, spanning 30 seasons with 6 Heroes, we sadly announce that our adventures are coming to an end." the developers wrote. "We'd like to thank everyone who has joined us for the journey and extend our gratitude to the entire Fable Fortune community".

Since there won't be much use for it anymore the in-game store has already been closed down to prevent any unlucky players still around from purchasing card packs. If you've still got a few outstanding ones then you'd best enjoy them as soon as you can, since they'll be gone once the game closes down.

It's not been an easy life for this Fable-based card game, or the franchise in general. Conceived by Lionhead developers after they and Fable Legends were shut down by Microsoft in 2016, the game was handed over to Flaming Fowl Studios, a team made up of Lionhead alumni. After launching a Kickstarter to cover the development costs they only received just over a fifth of their £250k budget, forcing them to find external funding.

The game itself launched in Early Access on Steam in July 2017 before getting a full freemium release on Xbox One in February 2018. It never really managed to pick up much attention during its time, however, with an all-time high player count of just 272 according to Steam Charts.

The future seems bleak for Fable fans, although not everything is lost. Whilst Microsoft did turn their backs on Lionhead and Fable Legends there are plenty of rumours about a fourth mainline entry which could be developed by PlayGround games.

Will you be playing your last hand before March 4?