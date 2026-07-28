Fable apparently way over budget as it approaches 2027 release

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As Xbox's Fable reboot counts down the months until we return to Albion, it appears that the new RPG has gone "uncomfortably" over budget over at Playground Games. After showing off its first trailer in 2023, but being in the works years prior, Fable has accrued quite a sum when it comes to its development costs.

It's a cost which Windows Central's Jez Corden isn't certain Xbox can win back. At least, not immediately. In a self-titled rant about exclusivity and how it going out the window for a brief period of time has shot Xbox in the foot, Corden said sources he'd spoken to claimed Fable was "uncomfortably" over budget.

Corden's fears are increased due to Fable's advanced access launching a day away from the release of God of War: Laufey on PS5. He reckons every PS5 player is going to want to buy the console exclusive first, meaning Fable may not even benefit from launching on a different platform.

Fable's budget likely has gone over what was expected due to the time it has spent in development. Over different developers, the new Fable has reportedly spent almost a decade in development at this point, meaning it is going to need to sell well if Playground wants to spare itself from being part of the big Xbox reset. Not that the Forza Horizon studio would disappear, but instead we may see it put only on those games for the foreseeable future.