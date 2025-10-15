Fabio Paratici appointed sporting director at Tottenham Hotspur after 30-month football ban

HQ

Fabio Paratici, football director and former footballer in Italian clubs, has been appointed joint sporting director for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, after ending a 30-month ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) later extended worldwide by FIFA.

Paratici was found guilty of false accounting and financial malpractice at his former club, Juventus, where he served as football officer for eleven years, until 2021, where he joined the Spurs. He was forced to resign in 2023 as FIFA extended his ban from the Italian federation. Immediately after his ban ends, he returns to the English club, but not alone.

The club announced today that Paratici will share the Sporting Director role with Johan Lange, a partnership that "reflects a progressive approach to modern football operations uniting two proven leaders with complementary experience, and a commitment to collaboration and innovation."