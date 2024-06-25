Fabien Frankel AKA Criston Cole from House of the Dragon blocks Instagram comments over hate

HQ

For whatever reason, it seems people still can't get over the fact that characters played in a TV series do not equal the person playing them. Especially in Game of Thrones, we've seen actors like Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon) and Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton) face harassment over their excellent portrayals of villains.

Now, with House of the Dragon going into its second season, Fabien Frankel is the new target of harassment. As spotted by DiscussingFilm, Frankel has limited the comments on his Instagram posts as fans are constantly harassing him within them.

Ser Criston Cole is one of the least likeable characters in the show, but it's always important to remember that it's a character. Something that isn't real and can never hear or see your insults.