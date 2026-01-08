FA Cup third round schedule: All matches and times from Friday to Monday

HQ

Premier League did not stop for the holidays, surpassing already the halfway point, but will have to stop for a full week as the third round of the FA Cup takes place this weekend, starting Friday. And it is the round where Premier League and EFL Championship clubs join the competition for the first time.

Last year, Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool, when they were dominating in Premier League (a very different Liverpool from the current one, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, whom they meet tonight at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET).

The draw of the FA Cup, held in December, mostly placed top clubs (first and second division) with lower ranked clubs that have succeeded in the previous rounds, although there will be four all-Premier League matches and five all-Championship matches, including Manchester United vs. Brighton and Everton vs. Sunderland.

These are all the FA Cup matches this weekend:

FA Cup matches times (third round)

Friday, January 9



Milton Keynes Dons v. Oxford United: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



Port Vale v. Fleetwood Town: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



Preston North End v. Wigan Athletic: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



Wrexham v. Nottingham Forest: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



Saturday, January 10



Cheltenham Town v. Leicester City: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET



Everton v. Sunderland: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET



Macclesfield v. Crystal Palace: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET



Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET



Boreham Wood v. Burton Albion: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Burnley v. Millwall: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Doncaster Rovers v. Southampton: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Fulham v. Middlesbrough: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Ipswich Town v. Blackpool: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Manchester City v. Exeter City: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Newcastle United v. AFC Bournemouth: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Salford City v. Swindon Town: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Sheffield Wednesday v. Brentford: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Stoke City v. Coventry City: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET



Bristol City v. Watford: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



Cambridge United v. Birmingham City: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



Tottenham Hotspur v. Aston Villa: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



Grimsby Town v. Weston Super Mare: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



Charlton Athletic v. Chelsea: 20:00 GMT, 19:00 CET



Sunday, January 11



Derby County v. Leeds United: 12:00 GMT, 13:00 CET



Portsmouth v. Arsenal: 14:00 GMT, 15:00 CET



Hull City v. Blackburn Rovers: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET



Norwich City v. Walsall: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET



Sheffield United v. Mansfield Town: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET



Swansea City v. West Bromwich Albion: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET



West Ham United v. Queens Park Rangers: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET



Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16:30 GMT, 17:30 CET



Monday, January 12



Liverpool v. Barnsley: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET



Do you think there will be some "giant-killers" in the FA Cup this year? Last year, Arsenal was eliminated at this stage... by Manchester United on penalties.