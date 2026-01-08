FA Cup third round schedule: All matches and times from Friday to Monday
Times for all FA Cup matches this weekend.
Premier League did not stop for the holidays, surpassing already the halfway point, but will have to stop for a full week as the third round of the FA Cup takes place this weekend, starting Friday. And it is the round where Premier League and EFL Championship clubs join the competition for the first time.
Last year, Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool, when they were dominating in Premier League (a very different Liverpool from the current one, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, whom they meet tonight at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET).
The draw of the FA Cup, held in December, mostly placed top clubs (first and second division) with lower ranked clubs that have succeeded in the previous rounds, although there will be four all-Premier League matches and five all-Championship matches, including Manchester United vs. Brighton and Everton vs. Sunderland.
These are all the FA Cup matches this weekend:
FA Cup matches times (third round)
Friday, January 9
- Milton Keynes Dons v. Oxford United: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
- Port Vale v. Fleetwood Town: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
- Preston North End v. Wigan Athletic: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
- Wrexham v. Nottingham Forest: 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
Saturday, January 10
- Cheltenham Town v. Leicester City: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET
- Everton v. Sunderland: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET
- Macclesfield v. Crystal Palace: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town: 12:15 GMT, 13:15 CET
- Boreham Wood v. Burton Albion: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Burnley v. Millwall: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Doncaster Rovers v. Southampton: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Fulham v. Middlesbrough: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Ipswich Town v. Blackpool: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Manchester City v. Exeter City: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Newcastle United v. AFC Bournemouth: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Salford City v. Swindon Town: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Sheffield Wednesday v. Brentford: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Stoke City v. Coventry City: 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET
- Bristol City v. Watford: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET
- Cambridge United v. Birmingham City: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET
- Tottenham Hotspur v. Aston Villa: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET
- Grimsby Town v. Weston Super Mare: 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET
- Charlton Athletic v. Chelsea: 20:00 GMT, 19:00 CET
Sunday, January 11
- Derby County v. Leeds United: 12:00 GMT, 13:00 CET
- Portsmouth v. Arsenal: 14:00 GMT, 15:00 CET
- Hull City v. Blackburn Rovers: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET
- Norwich City v. Walsall: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET
- Sheffield United v. Mansfield Town: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET
- Swansea City v. West Bromwich Albion: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET
- West Ham United v. Queens Park Rangers: 14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET
- Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16:30 GMT, 17:30 CET
Monday, January 12
- Liverpool v. Barnsley: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET
Do you think there will be some "giant-killers" in the FA Cup this year? Last year, Arsenal was eliminated at this stage... by Manchester United on penalties.