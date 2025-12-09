FA Cup third round draw: first rivals for Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Premier League clubs

HQ

The FA Cup reaches the third round, and this means that Premir League and EFL Championship clubs will join the competition for the first time. The competition of The Football Association, the oldest national competition in the world, is one of the most prestigious titles in English football, and recently made headlines with the victory of Crystal Palace over Liverpool.

Will another upset happen this season? We will find out from the weekend of January 10-11, 2026, as the third round proper will take place, usually placing top clubs (first and second division) with lower ranked clubs that have succeeded in the previous rounds, although there will be four all-Premier League matches and five all-Championship matches, including Manchester United vs. Brighton and Everton vs. Sunderland.

After the draw made on Monday, these are the 32 ties for the FA Cup third round:



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town



Doncaster Rovers v Southampton



Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa



Port Vale v Fleetwood Town



Preston North End v Wigan Athletic



Ipswich Town v Blackpool



Wrexham v Nottingham Forest



Charlton Athletic v Chelsea



Manchester City v Exeter City



West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers



Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford



Fulham v Middlesbrough



Everton v Sunderland



Liverpool v Barnsley



Burnley v Millwall



Norwich City v Walsall



Portsmouth v Arsenal



Derby County v Leeds United



Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion



Salford City v Swindon Town



Boreham Wood v Burton Albion



Grimsby Town v Weston Super Mare



Hull City v Blackburn Rovers



Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth



MK Dons v Oxford United



Cheltenham Town v Leicester City



Cambridge United v Birmingham City



Bristol City v Watford



Stoke City v Coventry City



Macclesfield v Crystal Palace



Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion



Sheffield United v Mansfield Town



When is the FA Cup third round played?

Full schedule for the third round of FA Cup (round of 32) will be announced in the future, following discussions between clubs, broadcast partners and local authorities, but they will take place between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 January 2026.

Do you think there will be some "giant-killers" in the FA Cup this year? Last year, Arsenal was eliminated at this stage... by Manchester United in penalties.