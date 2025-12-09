FA Cup third round draw: first rivals for Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Premier League clubs
The third round of the FA Cup (first for Premier League and Championship clubs) takes place on January 10-11, 2026.
The FA Cup reaches the third round, and this means that Premir League and EFL Championship clubs will join the competition for the first time. The competition of The Football Association, the oldest national competition in the world, is one of the most prestigious titles in English football, and recently made headlines with the victory of Crystal Palace over Liverpool.
Will another upset happen this season? We will find out from the weekend of January 10-11, 2026, as the third round proper will take place, usually placing top clubs (first and second division) with lower ranked clubs that have succeeded in the previous rounds, although there will be four all-Premier League matches and five all-Championship matches, including Manchester United vs. Brighton and Everton vs. Sunderland.
After the draw made on Monday, these are the 32 ties for the FA Cup third round:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town
- Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
- Port Vale v Fleetwood Town
- Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
- Ipswich Town v Blackpool
- Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
- Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
- Manchester City v Exeter City
- West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers
- Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
- Fulham v Middlesbrough
- Everton v Sunderland
- Liverpool v Barnsley
- Burnley v Millwall
- Norwich City v Walsall
- Portsmouth v Arsenal
- Derby County v Leeds United
- Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
- Salford City v Swindon Town
- Boreham Wood v Burton Albion
- Grimsby Town v Weston Super Mare
- Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
- Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
- MK Dons v Oxford United
- Cheltenham Town v Leicester City
- Cambridge United v Birmingham City
- Bristol City v Watford
- Stoke City v Coventry City
- Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
- Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sheffield United v Mansfield Town
When is the FA Cup third round played?
Full schedule for the third round of FA Cup (round of 32) will be announced in the future, following discussions between clubs, broadcast partners and local authorities, but they will take place between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 January 2026.
Do you think there will be some "giant-killers" in the FA Cup this year? Last year, Arsenal was eliminated at this stage... by Manchester United in penalties.