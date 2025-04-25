FA Cup semi-finals and possible Liverpool Premier League win, all in one weekend

HQ

Football fans in England will have to divide their attention to two important events. On one side, the more than likely coronation of Liverpool as Premier League champions, which would happen on Sunday, if they manage to simply win or draw, regardless of what Arsenal does. And considering they have only lost two league games this year, it is highly unlikely that will happen.



Liverpool vs. Tottenham (April 27, Sunday, 16:30 BST, 17:30 CEST)



On the other, the FA Cup semi-finals, which come very interesting this year, with no giants (no Liverpool, nor Arsenal, nor Chelsea) except for Manchester City, which has a chance of redemption after a disappointing season, saying goodbye to Premier and Champions League much earlier than "citizens" have been used to by Guardiola, Haaland, Rodri and company.

Those four teams played their fixtures earlier this week, with Manchester City sleeping (only temporarily) on the third spot, first time in the top 3 since November, and getting closer to the Champions League spots for next year.

FA Cup semi-final date and time