FA Cup quarter-finals draw with very unusual teams remaining

HQ

After an intense weekend that saw Manchester United fall in penalties to Fulham and Newcastle fall to Brighton 1-2, the FA Cup reaches quarter-finals. By the end of march, eight teams remaining will be reduced to four following exciting encountres that include a London derby (Fulham vs. Crystal Palace), a match between a Champions League team and a Championship team (Aston Villa vs. Preston), and Manchester City's last chance to win a title this year.

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of March 29-30. No exact dates have been given, but we already know the draw:



Preston vs. Aston Villa



Fulham vs. Crystal Palace



Bournemouth vs. Manchester City



Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest / Ipswich (to be determined after Monday's game at 19:30 GMT)



The eight (well, still nine) remaining teams are interesting because, except for Manchester City, who win the FA Cup in 2023, the remaining teams have not in decades. Aston Villa last won in 1957, Ipswich in 1978, and Preston (the only Championship, second division team still in the fight) last won in 1938. The rest have never won it.

None of these teams will be present in the EFL Cup final, between Liverpool and Newcastle, on March 16.