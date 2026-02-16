FA Cup matches on fifth round (round of 16): pairings after the draw

HQ

The fourth round of the FA Cup has ended, with the 1-0 victory of Brentford over Macclesfield FC, a National League North (sixth tier) team. The draw for the following round, round of 16, was made earlier on Monday, scheduling rivals for the matches to be played on March 7-8.

Hull City, Ipswich Town, Burton, West Brom, Leicester City, Burnley, Salford City, Aston Villa, Brighton, Birmingham, Grimsby Town, Stoke City, Oxford Utd, Wigan Athletic and Macclesfield were eliminated. One final fifth round match between Port Vale and Bristol City will take place on March 3.

The draw for the round of 16 has given us some exciting matches, including Premier League duels like Wolves and Liverpool or Newcastle and Manchester City, as well as Wrexham, the popular team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in second-tier football for the first time in 43 years, vs. Chelsea.

FA Cup matches (fifth round)



Fulham v Southampton



Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland



Newcastle United v Manchester City



Leeds United v Norwich City



Mansfield Town v Arsenal



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool



Wrexham v Chelsea



West Ham United v Brentford



The full schedule of matches will be announced in the future, following talks between teams and broadcasters, but they will take place the weekend of March 7-8.