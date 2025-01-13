FA Cup fourth round: How the pairings look and when will the games take place

HQ

The FA Cup, the oldest football competition in the world, continues with the draw of the fourth round announced right after the Arsenal-Manchester United match ended. The English national competition will host the fourth round games on the weekend of Saturday 8 February, a round of 32.

There are still four games pending, but the pairings have been made either way, and they look like this:



Manchester United v Leicester City



Leeds United v Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge



Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea



Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers



Exeter City v Nottingham Forest



Coventry City v Ipswich Town



Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers



Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham



Birmingham City v Newcastle United



Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool



Everton v Bournemouth



Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur



Southampton v Burnley



Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City



Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace



Stoke City v Cardiff City



Due to weather conditions (the pitch was literally frozen) four games were postponed. Today, Monday January 13, the Millwall vs. Dagenham match will take place. The other three will be played on Tuesday, all of them between Championship and League One teams (second and third English division).