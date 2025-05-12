FA Cup final and Premier League arrange non-competitive schedule next weekend, with some last minute changes

HQ

Football competitions are ending in England, and this weekend will see the FA Cup final taking place alongside the penultimate Premier League matchday. There will be some slight date alterations, however, so be sure to look when the FA Cup final and Premier League final games are taking place.

Traditionally, the Football Association Cup final, the oldest football competition in the world, took place the first Saturday after Premier League finishes in May. However, that rule wasn't usually respected due to different circumstances (usually colliding in time with Champions League finals or European Championships).

That led to a an official change announced last year as part of an agreement between FA Cup and Premier League to improve the calendar and grassroots, and confirmed for a minimum of six years: the FA Cup final would now take place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, on an exclusive Saturday with no Premier League fixtures taking place on the same day.

Therefore, the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday at 16:30 BST, at Wembley Stadium. No other Premier League being played that day will also mean no competition for Eurovision final in the UK...

Premier League penultimate matchday

The rule also said that no Premier League games would take place on Friday night before the Final "to allow focus on the build-up to the showpiece event". That rule, however, was not respected this year, and next Friday May 16 two games will take place: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham (19:30 BST) and Chelsea vs. Manchester United (20:15 BST), to give time for the European competitions: Tottenham and Manchester United are playing the Europa League final on May 21, Chelsea will be playing the Conference League final on May 28.

The rest of the games will take place on Sunday, May 18, with the exception of Brighton vs. Liverpool (Monday, May 19, 20:00 BST), Crystal Palace vs. Wolves (Tuesday, May 20, 20:00 BST) and Manchester City vs. Bournemouth (Tuesday, May 20, 20:00 BST).

The final Premier League matchday will be as usual a unified matchday on Sunday May 25, with every game kicking off at 16:00 BST.