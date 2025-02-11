FA Cup draw: all games and dates confirmed for the round of 16

HQ

After an intense weekend, the FA Cup draw for the fifth round was made on Monday evening. The main domestic cup in England, it has now reached the fifth round, equivalent to the round of 16. Winners will move on to the quarterfinals, as well as winning £225,000.

These are the eight games that will take place the weekend of Saturday March 1st and Sunday March 2nd. Big teams like Chelsea, Leicester City or Tottenham were eliminated the previous round. That includes Liverpool, which last week secured their place in the EFL Cup final, but got surprisingly eliminated by second division team Plymouth Argyle... who will next face Manchester City.

There is still one match remaining, between Exeter City and Nottingham Forest, taking place tonight at 20:00 GMT. The winner has been awarded home tie and will face Ipswich Town.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City also got lucky and will play at home (it's knockout, one match only). The last two finals of the cup have been played between City and United, United winning last year and City winning in 2023.

Round of 16 (fifth round) of FA Cup, March 1&2



Preston North End v Burnley



Aston Villa v Cardiff City



Crystal Palace v Millwall



Manchester United v Fulham



Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion



AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle



Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

