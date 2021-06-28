F9 breaks pandemic opening weekend Box Office record in the US by making over $70 million

We've just had the opening weekend for the next instalment into the Fast and Furious franchise, with the ninth mainline film, F9 releasing globally. The movie, which delivers another batch of outright bizarre action and further takes the characters away from their street racing roots, has once again hit the spot with viewers around the world, as the movie has broken the United States pandemic Box Office debut record by making over $70 million over the last few days.

The previous record was held by Godzilla vs. Kong, which clocked in at $48.5 million, over $20 million less than what was achieved by F9, which simultaneously made the Vin Diesel-led movie the biggest opening weekend in the US Box Office since Star Wars: Episode IX in December 2019.

Across the world, F9 has even generated over $400 million, making the Fast and the Furious franchise the fifth-biggest film franchise ever, as it has achieved over $6.2 billion, pushing it ahead of X-Men.

If you are interested in checking out what we thought about the film, be sure to read our review over here.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.