Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

F1, snowboarding RPG's and the wild west coming to Xbox Game Pass

A few games are also leaving the service in a couple of weeks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The second half of the month seems to be a real treat for PC and Xbox Game Pass users with plenty of really interesting titles, including several day one releases. The main draw of the month is Shredders, a realistic looking snowboard title that the developers says is inspired by "a whole bunch of awesome snowboarding films, the Amped games from back in the day, and the snowboarding heroes on Instagram".

Fortunately, there is more goodness coming, including F1 2021, two promising RPG's and a fresh take on the wild west, aptly called Weird West. Here are what to expect and when, all revealed on Xbox Wire:


  • Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - March 17

  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - March 17

  • Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox) - March 22

  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - March 22

  • Norco (PC) - March 24

  • F1 2021 (Xbox) - March 24

  • Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series S/X) - March 29

  • Weird West (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - March 31

F1, snowboarding RPG's and the wild west coming to Xbox Game Pass

Unfortunately, there are also three games leaving Game pass on March 31 and one on April 11. You have up to 20% discount on those titles until then, so make sure to play them or buy if you wish to keep any.


  • Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) EA Play

  • Narita Boy (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

  • Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (PC) - Leaving April 11



Loading next content