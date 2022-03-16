F1, snowboarding RPG's and the wild west coming to Xbox Game Pass

HQ

The second half of the month seems to be a real treat for PC and Xbox Game Pass users with plenty of really interesting titles, including several day one releases. The main draw of the month is Shredders, a realistic looking snowboard title that the developers says is inspired by "a whole bunch of awesome snowboarding films, the Amped games from back in the day, and the snowboarding heroes on Instagram".

Fortunately, there is more goodness coming, including F1 2021, two promising RPG's and a fresh take on the wild west, aptly called Weird West. Here are what to expect and when, all revealed on Xbox Wire:



Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - March 17



The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - March 17



Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox) - March 22



Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - March 22



Norco (PC) - March 24



F1 2021 (Xbox) - March 24



Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series S/X) - March 29



Weird West (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - March 31



Unfortunately, there are also three games leaving Game pass on March 31 and one on April 11. You have up to 20% discount on those titles until then, so make sure to play them or buy if you wish to keep any.