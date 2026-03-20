F1 Sim Racing 2026: Here's when and where each of the rounds take place

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It's almost time for the Formula 1 Sim Racing season to commence, as the action will kick off as soon as next week. To this end, the various events, rounds, and selected tracks have all been confirmed, with action set to occur between March and May.

The first round will take place at DreamHack Birmingham next week between March 27-29. Three rounds of action will occur here, with Round 1 at China, Round 2 at Japan, and Round 3 at Bahrain.

This will then be followed by three events all being held at the F1 Media and Technology Centre, with the first occurring between April 22-23 and featuring three rounds; Round 4: Saudi Arabia, Round 5: Spain, and Round 6: Great Britain.

Event 3 will happen between May 13-14, with Round 7: Belgium, Round 8: Netherlands, and Round 9: USA. Finally, the fourth and final event will occur between May 27-28 and feature Round 10: Mexico, Round 11: Brazil, and Round 12: Abu Dhabi.

Will you be tuning into the F1 Sim Racing season?