F1 signs contract extension to keep Monaco Grand Prix until 2031

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most well-known and prestigious Formula 1 races in the world. It is also one of the most challenging ones, with narrow paths, elevation changes and dangerously tight corner. The Montecarlo streets have been used as a F1 circuit since 1950, and the GP has been held continuously since 1955 (with the exception of 2020).

In May 23-25 2025, Monaco GP will celebrate its 75th anniversary since the official F1 debut (the circuit has been used since 1929), and from 2026 to at least 2031, the GP will be held the first full weekend in June instead of May.

However, up until today's announcement, there were doubts this legendary race would continue after the expiration date next year. Some drivers have complained that the street is simply too narrow for modern larger cars.

Thankfully for F1 lovers, the second longest running Grand Prix in Formula 1 history will go on, after Formula 1 signs a six-year extension of the current agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM).

"This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco", said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

"It is the future focused leadership of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco which will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics, and to decrease the environmental impact of our global championship, as we continue the path towards our Net Zero goal by 2030."

Ayrton Senna and "Mr. Monaco" Graham Hill hold the most victories in this slow but challenging race, with the most recent champion in 2024, Charles Leclerc, being the first Monégasque drivers to win their home GP.