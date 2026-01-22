F1 receives four Oscar nominations including Best Picture, but is snubbed in one key category

HQ

F1 The Movie, or simply F1, has been one of the surprises of the recent announcement of the 2026 Oscars nominations, as it has received four nominations, the expected technical categories (Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Sound)... as well as Best Picture, placing the Formula 1 movie among the top 10 movies of 2025 for the Academy voters.

It follows the footstepes of the prior collaboration between producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick, which received six nominations including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and won Best Sound in 2023, despite it being a very commercial movie with little "artistic value" beyond pure entertainment (which is not a bad thing, but something rarely appreciated by the voters of the Academy Awards).

F1, however, has been snubbed in one category many predicted it would get nominated: Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer. Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another and Sinners have been nominated in this category.

In other awards, Zimmer has been nominated for the catchy soundtrack of the Formula 1 film (supposedly inspired by Lewis Hamilton himself), including mainly the other two main movie awards in USA, the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, as well as others like Hollywood Music In Media Awards.

