English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
F1

F1 movie crosses $500 million

With Brad Pitt behind the wheel and a roaring fanbase in tow, the film has become Apple's biggest theatrical success to date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The world's fastest motorsport continues its hot streak—this time on the big screen. Riding high on the momentum of Drive to Survive, Apple's F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt, has now surpassed $500 million at the global box office. It premiered on June 27, and in under a month, it has become Apple's most successful theatrical release to date.

The success has been so overwhelming that an IMAX re-release is planned for August, likely to give ticket sales another turbo boost. Before long, F1 is also expected to outgross the combined earnings of all previous Apple original films—a remarkable achievement that has far exceeded industry expectations, especially in international markets.

Sure, the movie had a sky-high production cost, reportedly close to $300 million, but Apple is said to be "extremely pleased" with the results. The film has also driven a wave of new Apple TV+ subscriptions.

Whether Apple will commit to more theatrical releases in the future remains to be seen—but with F1, they may have just found their box office formula.

F1
F1 är mer poppis än någonsin, inte minst den nya filmen!

Related texts

0
F1Score

F1
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Gamereactor has sent its least qualified car expert to review this summer's big Formula 1 movie!

0
F1 movie crosses $500 million

F1 movie crosses $500 million
NEWS. Written by Marcus Persson

With Brad Pitt behind the wheel and a roaring fanbase in tow, the film has become Apple's biggest theatrical success to date.



Loading next content