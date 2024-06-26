F1 Manager 2024 to launch on Nintendo Switch

HQ

We're around a month away from returning to the F1 Manager series in the 2024 iteration of the title. The simulator will be debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on July 23, 2024, but that won't be the only place the game makes its debut.

Frontier Developments has just confirmed that F1 Manager 2024 will also be launching on the Nintendo Switch. This will be the first time that the simulation series has debuted on the hybrid console, and if you're worried that this will come in the form of a downgraded and limited edition of the complete experience, Frontier has already looked to quash those concerns.

The announcement press release states, "F1 Manager 2024 offers complete feature parity on Nintendo Switch, providing a brand new way to experience every detail of the quintessential F1 management game."

To mark this announcement, a Switch gameplay trailer has been released, which you can see below. It should also be noted that in Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong, the Switch version will launch slightly later on July 25.