F1 Manager 2024 is set to debut on PC and consoles this summer

Frontier Developments has announced that its simulation series, F1 Manager, will be back for its third outing this summer. F1 Manager 2024 will pick up where last year's game left off, by allowing players to operate and manage a team in the world's fastest motorsport in the role of a team principal. But, as we have become used to this offering, this 2024 edition will include a few new features too.

Namely we're told that the option to create a custom team will become available this year, allowing players to design a team and have complete control of branding, sponsorships, driver line-up, and of course the development of the car too. This mode will be known as Create A Team.

As per the more typical improvements for the game, we're told that this year's title will include a new mentality system for drivers and staff that sees personalities shining through. There will also be an improved AI system that will attempt to close the gap between competitors on and off the track.

The Race Replay feature will also make a return, bringing with it fresh scenarios based on the 2024 season of the physical and real sport.

As to when F1 Manager 2024 will actually launch, we don't have a firm date just yet, but Frontier has stated that it will be sometime in the summer (F1 Manager 2023 launched at the end of August, so perhaps that's a good reference point) and on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for £29.99/€34.99. It will be a digital-only launch however.

Expect to learn more about the game in a series of Frontier Unlocked livestreams on the final Wednesday of every month on the lead up to release.