For the third year in a row, Frontier Developments gives us the opportunity to step behind the scenes of the world's fastest motorsport. But not as a driver, no, rather in the far more complex role of team manager where you are forced to learn to swim among the other sharks. It's a world where everyone eats everyone, where only the toughest survive, and where political intrigue, scheming and thievery are commonplace.

How many times have you sat there, tearing your hair out, uncomprehending of the seemingly obvious decisions that need to be made? Whether it's underperforming drivers crashing and costing the team dearly, or key personnel fleeing to competitors, F1 Manager 2024 gives you the tools to handle these situations in the best possible way.

Absolute control is the motto as we dive into Frontier Developments' third game in their eminent F1 Manager series. A management simulator that has gone from strength-to-strength since its debut more than two years ago, and although it was a shaky, criticised one, the team has since proven itself and this year's edition is the best yet.

As expected, it's not about reinventing the wheel with F1 Manager 2024. Refining and improving is the name of the game and I personally wouldn't have expected anything else from just one year of development. That being said, I am incredibly excited that we are finally being given the opportunity to create our very own team to conquer the F1 world with.

It's an incredibly welcome addition and something I'm actually shocked wasn't included from the get-go, but Frontier Developments certainly had their reasons. Names, car liveries, logos, overalls, etc, can all be customised to your own liking and of course I dressed my Guenther Steiner Racing™ crew in the most spectacularly ugly outfits I could.

The settings also allow you to completely control how experienced your new racing team actually is, with clear slider menus that dictate whether your drivers are total rookies or scarred veterans, how well developed your car is initially, and how competent your staff and factory, where development takes place, are.

It's worth mentioning that while it is now possible to design your own logos and liveries, those tools are relatively simple, especially when compared to similar systems in other racing games. But as we have finally been given the opportunity to influence this aspect, I won't complain too much, and hopefully these tools will be even better next year.

After all, it is exciting to make your very own custom organisation, all by choosing the engine supplier, sponsors, technical staff and drivers. A definite (and very welcome) boost from the previous game in the series, which also leads us immediately into the next big, long-awaited change that F1 Manager 2024 is dishing out.

Namely, being able to run your very own Driver Academy, giving you opportunities beyond what was available in F1 Manager 2022 and 2023. You can now sign young, promising drivers to join your own team, without affecting their ongoing F2 or F3 career. Instead, they are allowed to continue competing and thus improve their skills.

What's also particularly pleasing here is how well Frontier Developments has leaned on the real-life models and drivers, such as Oliver Bearman being in F1 Manager 2024 and tied to Ferrari, as well as Liam Lawson having his contract with Red Bull. Not that this makes it impossible to persuade them to come over to your side, but it does make it all the more authentic.

Another new and exciting aspect of F1 Manager 2024 is what's called "The Mentality System", which reflects not only the wellbeing of your drivers but also the team as a whole. Keeping this under control is just as important as most of your other jobs as a manager, and reflects everything from how well the drivers perform during the races to how well the development of the car is progressing.

It's a constant balancing act where your choices more often than not have unforeseen consequences, with grumpy drivers and unmotivated staff. It's an extra layer of drama that makes the experience even more nuanced, and I found it frighteningly easy to be blindsided by the decisions of some individuals, which also meant that Guenther Steiner Racing™ more or less imploded under yours truly's reign.

But the innovations and upgrades don't stop there, because just like last year, Frontier has really listened to its customers and worked hard on the points that have previously been criticised. This brings me straight to the game's AI, an aspect of F1 Manager that has previously been middling to say the least, and which I'm happy to report this time actually feels distinctly sharper and less chaotic in its decision-making. The computer is now more ruthless and does not hesitate for a second to go after your most promising talents if you do not entertain their interests. However, you can quickly find yourself losing your best technicians if you don't maintain a good helicopter view and immense control. This is something I found out the hard way with Guenther Steiner Racing™, where my underpaid stars quickly found themselves new and far more lucrative contracts.

There is simply a lot to learn and what has become clear after the time I spent in F1 Manager 2024 is that the game offers a more complete, nuanced and not least challenging experience than ever before. It's a big, positive step forward for Frontier, who once again demonstrate not only their responsiveness to fans with this year's edition, but also a seemingly genuine interest and passion for the sport.

F1 Manager 2024 is a joy to play, with the hours flying by at a downright terrifying pace and I can't help but tip my hat to what is so far the most complete, competent and absorbing F1 Manager experience you can get, well... without actually being employed as a manager of a real F1 team, of course. If you have even the slightest interest in F1 and find joy in tinkering with details, then by all means give this game a go.