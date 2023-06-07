F1 Manager 2023 Release Date announced

HQ

F1 Manager 2023 will release on the 31st of July, 2023. It'll be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with a physical release coming to the console versions at a later point.

You can pre-order the game now, and if you're looking to get into the racing action early, you can get access to the game four days before launch by purchasing the Deluxe Edition, which also comes with an Exclusive Scenarios Pack.

F1 Manager 2023 features the brand-new Race Replay mode, which gives you two types of scenarios for you to complete. It has 23 circuits for you to experience, including the new Las Vegas Strip as well.

Take control of your team's development on the 31st of July, and check out the pre-order trailer below: